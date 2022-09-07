AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.
The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.
The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.
Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over July cyberattack
Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday.
World
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Shelling resumed near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the warring sides trading blame again on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for a safe zone there to prevent a catastrophe.
Business
United nudges 3Q revenue estimate higher after busy summer
United Airlines' third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand.
Business
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won't be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Sports
Wins — and losses — can pile up with sped-up sports betting
With legal sports betting in its fifth year in much of the U.S., things are getting much more intense, with increasing ways to bet and more opportunities to rapidly win — and lose — money.