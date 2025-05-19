Power, Newgarden fast in Indy 500 practice, hours after IndyCar hits teams with stiff penalties

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power and Josef Newgarden were among the fastest cars in Indianapolis 500 practice Monday, just hours after their teams were penalized for illegal modifications in qualifying, while Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin was searching for speed in a car built up following his practice crash.
IndyCar champion Alex Palou paced the two-hour session — the last before Carb Day on Friday, when drivers get on the track one last time before Sunday's race — with a lap of 226.765 mph. Palou was followed by Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato, and Jack Harvey, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Nolan Siegel were next, raising some eyebrows throughout the paddock.
Power was seventh on the speed chart. Newgarden was eighth.
Power, the 2018 winner, and Newgarden, the two-time defending champion, will start side-by-side in the final row for the 109th running of ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." That was among penalties levied by IndyCar on Monday for unapproved changes to the attenuator, a safety device on the rear of the car designed to absorb and reduce the force of impacts.
They also will be without their race strategist, lose their qualifying points and their teams were issued $100,000 fines.
''Did you guys see Josef out there today? He'll be just fine,'' quipped Kyle Larson, who returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway early Monday from the NASCAR All-Star Race the previous night in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Larson will make a second attempt at running all 1,100 laps of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte next Sunday.
''It's kind of a weird situation, I would say. You don't see this every year,'' Rinus Veekay, who had qualified last but will now start 31st, said of the Penske penalties. "If you told me a week ago that I would be starting on the same row as two Penskes, I would be very happy. Unfortunately, we're at the tail end of the field.''