ESTERO, Fla. — Isaiah Powell had 17 points and seven rebounds as Vermont topped Evansville 58-49 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.
Ben Shungu had 12 points for Vermont (4-2).
Jawaun Newton had 16 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
