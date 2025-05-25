Powell defends Federal Reserve in Princeton speech amid onslaught of attacks from Trump

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell defended the central bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday in a Princeton University speech in which he also praised government employees and U.S. universities, both of which have been targeted by the Trump administration.
Powell and the central bank have been subject to extensive criticism in recent weeks by President Donald Trump and a potential successor, former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.
Speaking at a baccalaureate service ahead of Tuesday's commencement, Powell, who noted he graduated from Princeton 50 years ago, specifically defended the central bank's decision to cut its key interest rate to nearly zero in response to the pandemic. It also launched an asset-purchase program that involved buying trillions of dollars of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, intended to keep longer-term interest rates low.
"With little warning, economies around the world came to a hard stop," Powell said, referring to the pandemic. ''The possibility of a long, severe, global depression was staring us in the face. Everyone turned to the government, and to the Federal Reserve in particular as a key first responder."
Powell also singled out longtime government employees for praise: ''Career civil servants at the Fed who are veterans of previous crises stepped forward and said, ‘We got this,''' he said.
Trump has subjected Powell to a stream of attacks for several months because the Fed has kept its key rate unchanged this year, after cutting it three times at the end of 2024. Trump has said there is ''no inflation'' so the Fed should reduce borrowing costs.
Earlier this month, Trump called Powell a ''fool'' for not cutting rates and last week called the Fed chair ''Too Late Powell.''
Powell has not responded to Trump's attacks, which has previously won him support among Republicans on Capitol Hill.