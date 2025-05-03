Sports

Poulin scores a pair and the Montreal Victoire claim the PWHL's top seed beating the New York Siren

League-leading goal scorer Marie Poulin recorded two goals - the first 11 seconds in - and the Montreal Victoire clinched the PWHL's top seed to the playoffs by holding off the New York Sirens 3-2 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 9:32PM

NEWARK, N.J. — League-leading goal scorer Marie Poulin recorded two goals - the first 11 seconds in - and the Montreal Victoire clinched the PWHL's top seed to the playoffs by holding off the New York Sirens 3-2 on Saturday.

The Victoire (11-8-7-3) received help in gaining the top seed when Ottawa beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime earlier in the day. Toronto needed to beat Ottawa and have New York win for the Sceptres to secure the top seed.

On Sunday, Montreal will choose its opening-round playoff opponent — either three-seed Ottawa or No. 4-seed and defending champion Minnesota. Toronto, the second seed, will play the other team.

Following Poulin's immediate goal, Montreal's Catherine Dubois scored at 4:04 in the first period for a two-goal advantage. Poulin closed the scoring for the Victoire at 11:21 in the second period. She finished with 19 goals this season.

New York's Sarah Fillier scored at 2:39 in the third, and Alex Carpenter scored with 17 seconds left to get the Sirens within a goal.

After pulling its goalie, New York kept the pressure on with a player advantage and Montreal never managed to clear the puck. The game ended with the puck trapped in a scrum of players behind the Montreal net.

___

AP women's hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

New father Max Verstappen wins pole in Miami, his third through six F1 races this season

Max Verstappen celebrated the birth of his first child with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix.

Sports

Barcelona marches toward La Liga title before Inter Milan decider in Champions League

Sports

Rainy day makes for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby