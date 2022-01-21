MOREHEAD, Ky. — Skyelar Potter and Johni Broome scored 17 points apiece as Morehead State extended its win streak to seven games, beating Belmont 83-74 on Thursday night.

Tray Hollowell added 15 points and Ta'lon Cooper had 14 points and eight assists for Morehead State (13-5, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Potter made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Broome also had 18 rebounds and three blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (14-5, 4-2). Nick Muszynski added 15 points, three assists and three blocks. Will Richard had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com