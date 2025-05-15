Potential US semiconductor manufacturing boom complicated by Trump's economic policies

''You're starting to see some of it now. Samsung announced a delay in the fabs in Texas,'' said Mario Morales, an analyst with the International Data Corp. ''That facility was supposed to come online in 2024 now it's being delayed to 2028. I think some of these companies are delaying it because they now know that they're not going to likely get funding, or because of the uncertainty around the acts that we're seeing around the new trade policy.''