The Big Ten has postponed 11 men's basketball games this month because of COVID-19. Only two of the games have had makeup dates announced.
Wisconsin-Penn State Jan. 3
Nebraska-Purdue Jan. 5
Penn State-Ohio State Jan. 6
Michigan-Penn State Jan. 9
Rutgers-Penn State Jan. 12
Illinois-Nebraska Jan. 13
Michigan State-Iowa Jan. 14
Nebraska-Maryland Jan. 16
Indiana-Michigan State Jan. 17
Gophers-Nebraska Jan. 20
Nebraska-Iowa Jan. 24
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Chargers hiring Rams DC Staley as head coach
Brandon Staley won't have to move that far for his first head coaching opportunity.
Sports
Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak
Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 on Sunday night for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
Vikings
Souhan: From Buffalo to K.C., Minnesota connections are alive and well in playoffs
Minnesotans no longer wearing purple or maroon had quite the colorful weekend in the NFL.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wolves
James Harden trade saga is how the league works
NBA Insider: Another superstar player forces his team to get him what he wanted all along.