The Big Ten has postponed 11 men's basketball games this month because of COVID-19. Only two of the games have had makeup dates announced.

Wisconsin-Penn State Jan. 3

Nebraska-Purdue Jan. 5

Penn State-Ohio State Jan. 6

Michigan-Penn State Jan. 9

Rutgers-Penn State Jan. 12

Illinois-Nebraska Jan. 13

Michigan State-Iowa Jan. 14

Nebraska-Maryland Jan. 16

Indiana-Michigan State Jan. 17

Gophers-Nebraska Jan. 20

Nebraska-Iowa Jan. 24