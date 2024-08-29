Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

It's a far cry from four years ago, when DeJoy, just a few months into the job, was being criticized as a Donald Trump crony who was dismantling mail-processing machines and removing blue postal boxes to undermine the election as Trump, the president at the time, sowed distrust in the Postal Service. Despite being excoriated, DeJoy's Postal Service performed admirably under a crush of mail-in votes during the pandemic, and strongly pushed back against what they said were false claims of any intentional effort to damage the postal service before the 2020 election.