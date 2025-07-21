Nation

Postal inspectors investigating fiery car crash at California post office as an intentional act

July 21, 2025 at 4:43PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Monday it is investigating a fiery car crash at a San Jose, California, post office over the weekend as a potentially intentional act.

Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose was arrested after the car rammed into the office located in a strip mall around 3 a.m. Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, San Jose police said. No injuries were reported.

About 50 firefighters took about an hour and a half to knock down the flames at the Almaden Valley Station Post Office south of downtown. Photos posted online by the fire department showed a charred vehicle inside the heavily damaged one-story building.

Tillman was booked on suspicion of arson. He was held in lieu of $60,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to online custody records. A phone number could not be located for Tillman. Messages were sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney asking if Tillman has an attorney.

Postal inspectors are investigating the incident as a ''potentially intentional act,'' said U.S. Postal Inspector Michael Martel. There was no information about a possible motive.

Nearly 2 million people live in the metropolitan area of San Jose, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of downtown San Francisco.

