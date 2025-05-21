Review: Post Malone fires up Minneapolis crowd with fireworks and endless pop hits

Post Malone had a microphone in one hand and a red Solo cup (presumably filled with beer) in the other. He sported a Texas-worthy belt buckle on his tight jeans, a blue-and-white striped Western shirt on his back, tattoos all over his face and sparkling grillz on his teeth. He took the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday night to declare that he’s a Big Star headlining the Big Ass Stadium Tour.
But what is he? Is he country? Hip-hop? Pop? Rock? What?
All of the above and massively popular. He drew about 50,000 people to experience him and too-short sets by fast-rising country hero Jelly Roll and quirky Americana Grammy winner Sierra Ferrell. All three have disparate and diverse styles that somehow converge in a Venn diagram that says country music. It added up to an entertaining, eclectic, crowd-pleasing show that demonstrated that, in concert, personality matters as much as songs.
Like Beyoncé, aka Cowboy Carter, Posty, as his fans call him, grew up in Texas but only recently embraced country music during a hit-filled, genre-fluid career. But he’s not one to stay in his lane.
The bearded dude, who turns 30 on July 4, represents American pop music for the last decade. He’s a catchy, chameleonic mixture of pop, trap, hip-hop, country, folk, rock, R&B and Auto-Tune.
He’s displaced Carlos Santana as music’s most willing collaborator, having recorded with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Blake Shelton, Ozzy Osbourne, SZA, Lainey Wilson, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton, Travis Scott, Swae Lee and Dolly Parton, among others.
Posty is not gifted on guitar or vocals (which are often Auto-Tuned to the point that he eschews his natural voice). He’s neither Hollywood handsome nor coolly swag. He’s just kind of a suburban everyman, rootless and restless and ready to party.
True to his carefree persona, he once explained his songwriting process to podcast poobah Joe Rogan, saying “eight Bud Lights and a tiny bit of shrooms,” as in psychedelic mushrooms.