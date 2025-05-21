Review: Post Malone fires up Minneapolis crowd with fireworks and endless pop hits

Judging by his U.S. Bank Stadium concert, Posty might have a sponsorship arrangement with a fireworks company because they exploded during three of the first four numbers along with flamethrowers (and throughout much of his set). There was plenty of stage fog, too, and very dim lights. It’s a good thing he wore that striped shirt, which made it easier to spot him onstage as he stalked and strutted down a T-shaped runway, which had its own built-in flames.