Post Malone and Jelly Roll to team up on 2025 stadium tour coming to Minneapolis in May

The tour announcement follows Post Malone’s crossover into the country music world with his sixth album, “F-1 Trillion,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned a Grammy nomination for best country album. Hype for the record was generated by the single “I Had Some Help,” a duet with Morgan Wallen that wound up being one of the biggest hits of summer and gave Post (aka Austin Post) another Grammy nomination — along with the tune’s seven credited co-writers — for best country song.