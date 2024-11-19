Two dudes who are a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n’ roll, Post Malone and Jelly Roll are teaming up to create one big concert tour coming to Minneapolis in May.
Post Malone and Jelly Roll to team up on 2025 stadium tour coming to Minneapolis in May
The tattoo-faced singers will perform together at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 20 as part of their so-called Big Ass Stadium Tour. Minneapolis’ date falls about a third of the way into the 2½-month outing, which is set to kick off April 29 in Salt Lake City. Acclaimed roots-music revivalist Sierra Ferrell will serve as an opening act on the Minnesota date.
Fans can register for access to presale tickets at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Presale buying options begin Wednesday ahead of the general public sales, which beginning Nov. 26 at noon via Ticketmaster. Tour promoter Live Nation is not listing prices yet in keeping with its “dynamic-pricing” techniques.
The tour announcement follows Post Malone’s crossover into the country music world with his sixth album, “F-1 Trillion,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned a Grammy nomination for best country album. Hype for the record was generated by the single “I Had Some Help,” a duet with Morgan Wallen that wound up being one of the biggest hits of summer and gave Post (aka Austin Post) another Grammy nomination — along with the tune’s seven credited co-writers — for best country song.
Jelly Roll is also on a roll. His 2024 single in the same self-help mold as Malone’s hit, “I Am Not Okay,” also earned two Grammy nominations after topping the country charts. The Tennessee-reared singer had his big breakthrough just a year earlier with the hits “Son of a Sinner” and “Save Me.”
The May concert will be Jelly Roll’s first stop in Minnesota since he headlined We Fest in past August. Malone skipped our state on his previous tour and has not performed here since selling out Xcel Energy Center in 2022, when the Dallas native’s set lists were still largely infused with his hip-hop-styled hits such as “Rockstar,” “Better Now” and “Psycho.” A lot has changed since then.
