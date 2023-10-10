Post Holdings is spending $235 million to buy another pet food company that will be folded into its large Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands unit.

Post announced Tuesday it will acquire Perfection Pet Foods, a California-based private label pet food maker, and its two manufacturing plants.

The acquisition, expected to close by the end of the year, adds to Post's growing stable of pet food options. Earlier this year, the company paid $1.2 billion for a portfolio of pet food brands, including Kibbles 'n Bits and Rachel Ray's Nutrish.

Best known for cereal, including Fruity Pebbles, Grape Nuts and Honey Bunches of Oats, Post entered the pet category when spending on furry friends was rising following a pandemic adoption boom.

U.S. pet owners are expected to spend nearly $63 billion on pet food and treats this year, according to the American Pet Products Association.

However, a lack of manufacturing capacity and rising input costs have limited profit margins at brands like General Mills-owned Blue Buffalo.

Post said the Perfection Pet Foods plants it is acquiring will help bring more pet food manufacturing in-house and open the door to co-manufacturing for other brands.

Though it could be a year or more until all of Post's pet food acquisitions are fully integrated, company leaders told analysts in August the brands were exceeding expectations.

"We have not yet begun to invest in brand rehabilitation," Post CEO Rob Vitale said. "We are building this over the long-term."