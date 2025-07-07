Possible sighting of Washington man wanted in the deaths of his 3 daughters prompts search in Idaho

Decker has been wanted since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy in Washington found his truck and the bodies of his three daughters — 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — at a campground outside Leavenworth, Washington. The discovery came three days after he failed to return the girls to their mother's home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Seattle, following a scheduled visit.