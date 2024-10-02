Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

LISBON, Portugal — Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.
Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica.
A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. One held up a sign saying ''Shame.''
The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours.
The European nation's firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.
