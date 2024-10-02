World

Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 2, 2024 at 1:33PM

LISBON, Portugal — Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.

Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica.

A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. One held up a sign saying ''Shame.''

The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours.

The European nation's firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
Business

Solar power companies are growing fast in Africa, where 600 million still lack electricity

Companies that bring solar power to some of the poorest homes in Central and West Africa are said to be among the fastest growing on a continent whose governments have long struggled to address some of the world's worst infrastructure and the complications of climate change.

Business

Alleged plots against US campaign are only the latest examples of Iran targeting adversaries

World

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel