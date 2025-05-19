Portugal's election brings another minority government and a far-right rise

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's president was due to convene the country's political parties for consultations on Monday, after a general election delivered another minority government as well as an unprecedented showing by populist party Chega (Enough) that added momentum to Europe's shift to the far-right.
The center-right Democratic Alliance, led by the Social Democratic Party, captured 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly to win Sunday's ballot. The outcome leaves it without a parliamentary majority, however, and vulnerable to opposition parties that ousted it two months ago in a confidence vote after less than a year in power.
Portugal's third general election in three years provided little hope for ending the worst spell of political instability for decades in the European Union country of 10.6 million people.
''The Portuguese don't want any more early elections,'' Luis Montenegro, the Democratic Alliance leader and incoming prime minister, said late Sunday in an appeal for opposition parties to let him serve a full four-year term.
''We all have to be able to speak to each other and put the national interest first,'' he said.
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has no executive power, is due to consult parties before inviting the election winner to form a government.
Chega upsets Portugal's power dynamics
Chega's result shook up the traditional balance of power in a trend already witnessed elsewhere in Europe with parties such as France's National Rally, the Brothers of Italy, and Alternative for Germany, which are now in the political mainstream.