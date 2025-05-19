Portugal headed for another minority government after vote won by incumbent center-right party

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal was headed for yet another minority government after the incumbent center-right Democratic Alliance won a general election but failed to secure a majority in Parliament in a vote that saw surge by a hard-right populist party.
Democratic Alliance leader Luis Montenegro, the incumbent prime minister, said he was willing to discuss solutions with other parties.
Portugal's third general election in three years Sunday dashed hopes that the ballot could end the worst spell of political instability for decades in the European Union country of 10.6 million people.
Adding uncertainty to Portugal's electoral climate, a surge in support for the Chega, or Enough, meant the hard-right party may yet claim second place with its focus on curbing immigration and cracking down on corruption, challenging the center-left socialists as Portugal's second-biggest party.
With 99.2% of votes counted, the Democratic Alliance captured at least 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly, Portugal's Parliament. It had been in power for less than a year when it was ousted in a confidence vote in March. It collected 80 seats in last year's election and served as a minority government.
Democratic Alliance leader open to deals
Montenegro indicated he would be open to political deals with opposition parties.
''We all have to be able to speak to each other and put the national interest first,'' he said in a post-election speech to supporters.