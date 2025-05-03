World

Portugal announces the expulsion of 18,000 foreigners ahead of a national election

Portugal's caretaker government plans to expel some 18,000 foreigners living in the country without authorization, a minister said Saturday in the buildup to a national election.

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 6:24PM

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's caretaker government plans to expel some 18,000 foreigners living in the country without authorization, a minister said Saturday in the buildup to a national election.

Minister of the Presidency António Leitão Amaro said the center-right government will issue approximately 18,000 notifications to people in the country illegally to leave. The minister said officials will begin next week by asking some 4,500 foreigners to leave voluntarily within 20 days.

Portugal will hold an early general election on May 18. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro called the snap ballot in March after his minority government led by his conservative Social Democratic Party lost a confidence vote in Parliament and stood down.

Portugal has been caught up in the rising European tide of populism, with its far-right Chega party surging into third place in last year's election.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

AP PHOTOS: Many in Gaza face malnutrition and hunger as blockade enters its third month

Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel's total blockade enters its third month. A shortage of food and supplies has driven the territory toward starvation, according to aid agencies. Supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition are depleted and quickly running out as documented cases of malnutrition rise.

World

Singapore's long-ruling party wins another landslide in election boost for new prime minister

World

Yemen's internationally recognized prime minister resigns over a political dispute