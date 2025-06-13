Nation

Portland's 'pink pony prom' celebrates LGBTQ+ community in photos

The pink rose boutonniere crafted by their mom and pinned to their pink-shouldered cowboy vest made the perfect ensemble for Lennon Sandoval to wear to ''pink pony prom.''

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 5:59AM

PORTLAND, Ore. — The pink rose boutonniere crafted by their mom and pinned to their pink-shouldered cowboy vest made the perfect ensemble for Lennon Sandoval to wear to ''pink pony prom.''

This year's edition of the annual event, held to celebrate teen and young adult members of the LGBTQ+ community in Portland, Oregon, was inspired by ''Pink Pony Club,'' the popular Chappell Roan anthem about queer liberation and self-acceptance. It was organized by the Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, part of New Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to ending youth homelessness.

Drag artists paused the dancing to perform for attendees, who tossed faux money at the stage.

Earplugs rested on tables and signs directed attendees to a low-sensory area for those who needed a break from the stimulation.

Though some kept on dancing until the lights went on.

___

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

JENNY KANE

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Authorities investigate one of India's worst aviation disasters as Modi visits the site

Authorities are investigating one of India's worst aviation disasters a day after an Air India plane crashed, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew onboard, officials said Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site.

Nation

Nationwide protests against immigration raids escalate, leading to arrests and curfews

Nation

Portland's 'pink pony prom' celebrates LGBTQ+ community in photos