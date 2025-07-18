Sports

Portland Timbers play Minnesota United in conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (11-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 6:16AM

Minnesota United FC (11-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Minnesota United FC +169, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers take on Minnesota United in conference action.

The Timbers are 8-5-6 in Western Conference games. Antony leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. The Timbers have scored 31 goals.

United is 8-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. United has scored 39.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has scored six goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has nine goals and six assists for United. Anthony Markanich has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Antony (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

United: Jeong Ho-yeon (injured), Wessel Speel (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

In Liberia's version of baseball, there are no bats and no men

It was a perfect pitch. The ball sped straight across home plate, where it was met with an equally powerful kick. Perryline Jimmie sprinted toward first base after her kick as her teammates erupted in cheers on the sidelines.

Sports

Portland Timbers play Minnesota United in conference matchup

Sports

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30