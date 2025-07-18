Portland Timbers play Minnesota United in conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (11-5-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Minnesota United FC +169, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers take on Minnesota United in conference action.
The Timbers are 8-5-6 in Western Conference games. Antony leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. The Timbers have scored 31 goals.
United is 8-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. United has scored 39.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has scored six goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.