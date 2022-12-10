Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 121-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Trail Blazers have gone 2-2 against division opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 3-2 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference allowing just 115.8 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Anthony Edwards is shooting 45.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.