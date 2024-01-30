Milwaukee Bucks (32-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-conference matchup.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-13 at home. Portland ranks last in the Western Conference recording 22.6 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 5.5.

The Bucks are 11-10 in road games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers score 108.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 120.0 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 108-102 on Nov. 26, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.1 points and 6.8 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.2 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.0% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.