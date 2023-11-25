Portland Trail Blazers (4-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Milwaukee looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Bucks are 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 121.1 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 2-6 on the road. Portland is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bucks average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 10.8 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jerami Grant is averaging 22.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Trail Blazers: Justin Minaya: day to day (illness), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Deandre Ayton: day to day (back), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.