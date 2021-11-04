Sebastian Blanco scored two first-half goals as the Portland Timbers clinched the final first-round MLS home playoff berth Wednesday night with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah.

Portland, in fourth place in the Western Conference, increased its point total to 52 with one game remaining. Neither fifth-place Minnesota nor sixth-place Vancouver, both with 48 points, can overtake the Timbers and host a first-round game.

RSL remained at 45 points. Heading into Sunday's final regular-season games, five teams, including the Loons, are in contention for three playoff berths, separated by three points. Minnesota plays at seventh-place LA Galaxy (47 points).

All Sunday games involving Western Conference teams begin at 5 p.m.

Salt Lake (13-14-6) could have clinched a playoff spot but managed only a penalty-kick goal by Albert Rusnak, his career-high 11th, in the closing minutes.

Portland swept all three games in the series this season by a combined 12-4 margin.