Portis set to return from his 25-game suspension as Bucks host Timberwolves

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis is coming back from his 25-game suspension as the Milwaukee Bucks continue their push toward the playoffs.
The 30-year-old forward is expected to dress for the Bucks' game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves and make his first game appearance since the All-Star break. Portis was suspended on Feb. 20 after testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol, violating the league's anti-drug program.
Portis has indicated he took Tramadol unintentionally. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Portis believed he was taking Toradol, which is approved and is something that he has taken before.
"When (the suspension) first came, I was mad,'' Portis said on a video he posted Monday night on X. ''I was angry that I was getting suspended. I didn't really understand. Why me? It's always a thing. Why me? Why is this happening to me? Why is this happening to me?''
The suspension continued a difficult stretch for Portis in which his grandmother died and his home was burglarized. He reacted by counting his blessings, relying on the people closest to him and taking comfort in continuing to play basketball on his own.
''I'm thankful I get a chance to wake up every day,'' Portis said. ''I'm thankful I've got a great support system around me each and every day to keep me going. I'm thankful that I am able to still go play basketball. Obviously I can't play in front of 20,000, 15,000 fans every night, but I still get a chance to get up and grind every day, to get better. I'm really just kept my head down, staying ready, so when it's time to get back on the floor, I can be the best I can be.''
That time has arrived as the Bucks enter the final week of the regular season.
''Really excited to have him back,'' teammate Kyle Kuzma said after the Bucks' Tuesday morning shootaround. "I think that he is a huge part of our identity, our mood and feeling out there on the court. I think he's somebody that has just a certain amount of aura to him, tenacity that can ignite a group."