Portis set to return from his 25-game suspension as Bucks host Timberwolves

''I'm thankful I get a chance to wake up every day,'' Portis said. ''I'm thankful I've got a great support system around me each and every day to keep me going. I'm thankful that I am able to still go play basketball. Obviously I can't play in front of 20,000, 15,000 fans every night, but I still get a chance to get up and grind every day, to get better. I'm really just kept my head down, staying ready, so when it's time to get back on the floor, I can be the best I can be.''