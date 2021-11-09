After months of closure and detours, motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians on Wednesday will once again be able to use Mississippi River Boulevard between Ford Parkway and Magoffin Avenue. The project to connect the former Ford site with Hidden Falls Regional Park is taking a break until spring. That section of road had been closed since May.

Construction of a bridge linking Highland Bridge and Hidden Falls Regional Park is part of the first phase of the project and will provide a direct connection for bicyclists and pedestrians to ride or walk along an open water creek channel flowing to the falls. The new construction will include a plaza space overlooking the falls and the creek valley.

The project is a central feature of the Highland Bridge development. It reconnects a former surface creek that fed Hidden Falls but was sent underground when the Ford plant was built. The water feature resembles a meandering stream and collects and filters stormwater from the 122-acre site before returning it to the Mississippi River. Officials say the new system will reduce discharge from the site to Hidden Falls by 98% and remove debris and sediment from the water.

Funding is being sought for the second phase of this project, which will connect the plaza space on the southeast side of Mississippi River Boulevard to the Mississippi River Trail. Raised boardwalk ramps or stair options are being explored to connect the new plaza overlook to Hidden Falls Regional Park and the Mississippi River below.

Ryan Cos. is the developer behind Highland Bridge. The mixed-use development created 40 new city blocks in the Highland Park neighborhood, and will eventually include four public parks and approximately 3,800 housing units, 150,000 square feet of retail and 265,000 square feet of office space.