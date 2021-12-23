DENVER — Touko Tainamo converted an alley-oop layup at the buzzer and Denver edged past St. Thomas (Minn.) 75-74 on Wednesday.

Coban Porter scored a season-high 22 points and Jordan Johnson had 17 points and eight assists for Denver (5-10, 1-1 Summit League). Tainamo added 13 points and Tevin Smith had 10 points and three blocks.

Anders Nelson had 23 points for the Tommies (6-7, 1-1). Riley Miller added 17 points and Ryan Lindberg had 11 points.

