MOSCOW, Idaho — Zahir Porter had 19 points and five steals and Isiah Brown posted 16 points as Weber State routed Idaho 81-56 on Thursday night.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for Weber State (8-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Michal Kozak added 12 points.
Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-12, 0-9), who have now lost 12 straight games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
