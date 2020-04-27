PORTAGE, Wis. — A Wisconsin 2-year-old is seriously injured after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.
Police in Portage say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon on a report of a toddler with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers arrived to find a parent applying wound care to the child's leg, and a firearm was found next to the child and taken into evidence.
Police say the child suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, but was later flown to the UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. The child's condition was not released.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the child or family members because the incident is still being investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
I-35W through Richfield will be closed this weekend
Buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America
Coronavirus
Minnesota nonprofits, schools participate in first-ever Give At Home MN campaign
Philanthropy is increasing during the pandemic, but so are nonprofits' costs.
Duluth
Arson suspected in small Duluth fire at former Kozy Bar
Legal battle drags on over city's plans to level the downtown building.
Local
Lacy Johnson wins Republican endorsement to challenge Rep. Omar
The businessman has raised — and spent — more than $1 million in his bid so far.
Variety
Reward offered after pets, wildlife poisoned in Wisconsin
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and…