Three-star linebacker Charlie Jilek flips commitment from Central Florida to Gophers

The 6-6, 240-pounder from Michigan is the 107th-ranked athlete nationally.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 5:00PM
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, leading his team onto the field against Rutgers last week, received a commitment from Portage (Mich.) Central linebacker Charlie Jilek. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers football program on Wednesday received a commitment from Portage (Mich.) Central linebacker Charlie Jilek, a three-star recruit in the 2026 class who previously had pledged to Central Florida.

Jilek, 6-5 and 240 pounds, is the 23rd-ranked athlete in Michigan and 107th-ranked athlete nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. His list of scholarship offers included Western Michigan, San Diego State, Ohio University, Eastern Michigan, Cornell, Central Michigan, Ball State and Arkansas State.

Jilek committed to Central Florida on April 7 and received his Gophers offer on Sunday.

With the commitment from Jilek, the Gophers have 24 players in their 2026 recruiting class.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

