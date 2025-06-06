Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking pleads guilty in California

In a story published Jun. 5, 2025, about shootings at a North Carolina house party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the $200,000 bond that defendant Garon Nathaniel Killian could have posted on an attempted first-degree murder charge had been revoked by District Court Judge Scott Conrad. The judge actually revoked a combined $100,000 bond previously allowed for Killian in different matters that began in April, according to the Catawba County Clerk of Court's office and court documents.