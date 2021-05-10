More from Star Tribune
Local
Bush Foundation names 16 Minnesotans to competitive 2021 fellowship program
St. Paul philanthropy picks annual recipients who are awarded up to $100,000.
Outdoors
Minnesota paddlers report breaking record for fastest trip down Mississippi
Two teams led by Minnesotans have been pushing their canoes day and night to get down the Mississippi River. One reported reaching its goal Monday morning.
Politics
McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues "need to make a change."
Gophers Basketball
Gophers' Gach enters transfer portal; Carr declares for NBA draft
Both Gach, a 6-6 junior from Austin, has decided he isn't likely to return to Minnesota next season. Marcus Carr averaged 19.4 points and 4.0 assists last year.
Wild
Persevering through hate, Wild's Dumba up for sportsmanship award
Matt Dumba has been at the forefront of hockey's crusade against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder: 'I have a platform to make a change.'