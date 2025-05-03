Popovich stepping down means Tomlin becomes the longest-tenured current US major pro coach

Gregg Popovich stepped down. Mike Tomlin moved up.
The decision by Popovich to end his run as coach of the San Antonio Spurs — it was announced by the team on Friday, along with the promotion of Mitch Johnson to the job — meant that the longest active tenure by any coach in any of the four U.S. major pro sports had ended.
Popovich lasted nearly 29 years as coach of the Spurs. And now, it's Tomlin's turn.
Tomlin, the coach of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, started in his current role in 2007, so he took over for Popovich as the longevity in-one-place leader among the major pro leagues.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — who started in that job in 2008 — now becomes the coach with the longest current tenure with his team in the NBA.
In the NHL, Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper assumed the role of Lightning head coach in 2013; no other coach in that league has had his current job longer. And in Major League Baseball, the manager with the longest current tenure in one place is Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash — hired by the Rays for that job in December 2014.
A lot of change
Since Popovich took over as coach of the Spurs in December 1996, there were 303 coaching changes in the NBA.