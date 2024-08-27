Pope will visit the Istiqlal mosque in Indonesia on the first stop of an interfaith Asian trip

The mosque of Istiqlal, which means independence in Arabic, is the largest in Southeast Asia, covering over 22 acres (9 hectares). Its name is a constant reminder of the country's fight against Dutch colonialists who ruled it for nearly 350 years. Across from the mosque lies the Roman Catholic neo-Gothic Our Lady of The Assumption Cathedral in Jakarta. The proximity of the two houses of worship is symbolic of how religions can peacefully coexist, according to official websites.