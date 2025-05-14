Pope vows every effort to work for peace in regions where Christians persecuted, forced to flee

In his remarks, Leo acknowledged that many eastern rite Catholics have been forced to flee their homelands because of ''war and persecution, instability and poverty.'' It was a reference to the exodus of Christians from the Middle East, Iraq and Syria especially, where entire communities have been displaced by years of Islamic extremist violence. Many of these communities in northern Iraq were some of the oldest of the faith, where the dialects of Aramaic — the language of Jesus — are still spoken.