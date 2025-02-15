Pope spends quiet first night in hospital, continues drug therapy and reads papers, Vatican says

Sometimes bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs' air sacs. Doctors may detect pneumonia by listening for a crackling or whistling sound in the lungs while the patient breathes, but often other tests are needed including a chest X-ray and pulse oximetry that measures how much oxygen is in the blood. Treatment varies by severity but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids – and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection.