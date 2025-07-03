Pope speaks about childhood and early mornings as an altar boy in unscripted visit with campers

''But starting from when I was around 6 years old, I was also an altar boy in the parish. And so before going to school -- it was a parochial school -- there was Mass at 6:30 a.m.,'' he said, emphasizing how early it was. ''And Mom would wake us up and say ‘We're going to Mass!' Because serving Mass was something we liked because starting from when I was young, they taught us that Jesus was always close to us.''