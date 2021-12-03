SAN DIEGO — Bryce Pope had a career-high 24 points as UC San Diego got past Eastern Michigan 83-74 on Thursday night.
Pope made 9 of 12 shots.
Francis Nwaokorie had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (5-2). Jake Killingsworth added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jake Kosakowski had 16 points.
Monty Scott, Bryce McBride and Colin Golson Jr. each had 16 points for the Eagles (2-5).
