SAN DIEGO — Bryce Pope scored 20 points as UC San Diego beat Occidental 91-55 on Saturday night.
Pope shot 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tritons (5-6). Jake Kosakowski scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie shot 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Aiden Williams led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Sydney Shipp added 11 points, five assists, four steals and two blocks for Occidental. In addition, Bernard Cassidy finished with six points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Vikings
Vikings rally from a 33-point deficit to beat Colts 39-36 in OT to win NFC North
Shut out in the first half by the four-win Colts, the Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history to claim their first division title since 2017.
Sports
Sanogo shines as No. 3 UConn stays unbeaten
Adama Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 3 Connecticut beat Butler 68-46 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Colts' taunting penalty turned tides of history in Vikings' favor
Mark Craig's On the NFL; After that, K.J. Osborn's 63-yard reception and short touchdown catch three snaps later started Minnesota on its NFL record comeback after being down 33-0 at halftime.
Sports
Jaquez leads No. 16 UCLA past No. 13 Kentucky 63-53 at MSG
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 16 UCLA turned back No. 13 Kentucky 63-53 in a matchup of college basketball royalty Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Vikings
Scoggins: Officiating made Vikings' job that much more difficult in epic comeback victory
Chandon Sullivan had two defensive touchdowns erased by questionable calls.