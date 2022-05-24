VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan, following a deadly tornado.

The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh saying Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from the tornado.

Friday's tornado killed two people, injured more than 40, knocked out electricity and flattened parts of the northern Michigan community where such extreme weather conditions are rare.

According to the telegram, Francis expressed his solidarity with all those affected.

"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, the injured and displaced and those engaged in relief efforts," it read.