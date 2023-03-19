VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the victims of an earthquake that shook vast swaths of territory in Ecuador and parts of Peru.
During his weekly Sunday noon blessing, Francis recalled that the 6.8-magnitude temblor caused ''death, injuries and heavy damage.''
''I'm close to the Ecuadorean people and assure them of my prayers for the dead and suffering,'' Francis said.
Saturday's quake killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands. At least one of the deaths was in Peru.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
'Winnie the Pooh' film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas
Public screenings of a slasher film that features Winnie the Pooh were scrapped abruptly in Hong Kong on Tuesday, sparking discussions over increasing censorship in the city.
World
11 killed as strong earthquake rattles Pakistan, Afghanistan
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages. At least 11 people died in the two countries.
World
Swedish investigator says S. Korea key to her adoption probe
A Swedish legal expert investigating the country's international adoption practices said Tuesday she's trying to determine whether Swedish authorities were aware of falsified child origins as they approved the adoptions of thousands of South Korean children.
World
Muslim authorities say Ramadan fasting to begin Thursday
Muslim authorities in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries say this year's fasting month of Ramadan will begin Thursday based on the expected sighting of the crescent moon.
World
Families of Montreal fire victims facing agonizing wait
Family and friends of the presumed victims of a deadly fire in Old Montreal faced an agonizing wait Tuesday as a recovery team worked to enter the charred shell of the building where two bodies have been found and five people remain missing.