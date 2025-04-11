Pope makes another surprise appearance at St. Peter's, greeting restorers of papal tombs

The restoration work on the tombs of Pope Urban VIII, sculpted by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and the basilica's founder, Pope Paul II, by Guglielmo della Porta was completed on Thursday just as the pope arrived. It was the last stage of a three-part restoration, after the ornate canopy over the main altar, and the gilded bronze monument that holds the throne of St. Peter, said Pietro Zander, head of the necropolis and artistic heritage section of the Fabbrica di San Pietro that maintains the basilica.