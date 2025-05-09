VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope at a Mass on May 18, the Vatican says.
Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope at a Mass on May 18, the Vatican says
Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope at a Mass on May 18, the Vatican says.
The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 11:51AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spanish coach Xabi Alonso says he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen ahead of expected move to Real Madrid
Spanish coach Xabi Alonso says he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen ahead of expected move to Real Madrid.