World

Pope Leo XIV visits the headquarters of his Augustinian order

Pope Leo XIV met with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, visiting the congregation's headquarters outside St. Peter's Square.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 11:24AM

ROME — Pope Leo XIV met with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, visiting the congregation's headquarters outside St. Peter's Square.

Leo was seen exiting a black Volkswagen Tiguan in the driveway of the Agostinianum, the pontifical institute that also serves as the Rome-based residence and headquarters of the Order of St. Augustine.

The ethos of the order, which includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others, is traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The former Rev. Robert Prevost, history's first American pope, was twice elected superior of the order, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

Ever since his May 8 election, Leo has repeatedly emphasized he is a ''son of St. Augustine.'' He visited an Augustinian-run Marian sanctuary south of Rome on Saturday in his first outing as pope and during his first greeting to the world, wore a pectoral cross given to him by his order that contained relics of the saint.

Leo is the first Augustinian pope.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

about the writer

about the writer

PAOLO SANTALUCIA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Cannes set to open with a 3-film salute to Ukraine and De Niro getting an honorary Palme d'Or

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is opening Tuesday with expectations running high for what could be a banner edition.

World

India's military says it killed 3 militants in a gunfight in disputed Kashmir

World

Kim Kardashian arrives at Paris court to testify about 2016 heist that changed her life