VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.
The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 11:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.