Wires

Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity

Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 11:37AM

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity

Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity.

Wires

Ukraine and its allies ready for a 'full, unconditional' 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, Ukrainian FM says

Wires

Pakistan's foreign minister says his country would consider de-escalation if India does not carry out further attacks