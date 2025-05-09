VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass as pontiff, in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him.
Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass as pontiff, in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him
Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass as pontiff, in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him.
The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 9:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
India suspends its top cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, for one week amid military tensions with Pakistan
India suspends its top cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, for one week amid military tensions with Pakistan.