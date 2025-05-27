Pope Leo XIV casts doubt on which soccer club he supports during audience with Italian champ Napoli

VATICAN CITY — That Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago White Sox fan and likes to play tennis has already been established.
The most pressing sports question for many locals inside the Vatican and surrounding Italy concerning the first American pope remains a mystery, though.
Does Leo support an Italian soccer club?
Leo cast doubt on the assumption that he's a Roma fan during a private audience with freshly crowned Italian champion Napoli — Roma's rival — on Tuesday. But his comments revealed that he follows the Italian game.
When Leo entered the Clementine Hall inside the Apostolic Palace where Napoli's players and staff were seated, there was a slight delay before the guests applauded.
''Maybe they didn't want to applaud because in the media they say I'm a Romanista,'' Leo said, referring to Roma fans. ''That's what the press says. Not everything that you read in the press is true.''
Napoli clinched its fourth Serie A title following a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Friday with goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.
Napoli president and film producer Aurelio Del Laurentiis presented Leo with a Napoli No. 10 shirt — the same number worn by the late Diego Maradona when he played for the southern Italian team — with the pope's name on it and featuring signatures from all of the club's players.