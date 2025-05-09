VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV addresses cardinals in English, saying ‘you have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed'.
Pope Leo XIV addresses cardinals in English, saying ‘you have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed'
Pope Leo XIV addresses cardinals in English, saying ‘you have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed'.
The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 9:39AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A UK jury convicts two men of cutting down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree in an act of vandalism
A UK jury convicts two men of cutting down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree in an act of vandalism.