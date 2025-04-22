Pope Francis's many critics included a one-time aide and the Vatican's ex-ambassador to the US

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis probably expected that he would face opposition to his reform agenda after Catholics for two generations grew used to more conservative, doctrine-minded pontiffs.
But his critics — most of them emanating from the church's conservative wing — were unique in that at least for the first years of his pontificate, they had a living alternate as a point of reference: Pope Benedict XVI.
Some of the critics who made their mark during Francis' pontificate:
Benedict's camp
Benedict's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, was a bridge between the reigning and retired popes. After Benedict retired in 2013, Gaenswein remained as his secretary while also serving Francis as the head of the papal household.
Gaenswein was widely seen as the key figure behind one of the most visible signs of the break between the two pontificates. In 2020, Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah, the Vatican's retired liturgy chief, wrote a book with Benedict reaffirming priestly celibacy at a time when Francis was considering ordaining married men to address a clergy shortage in the Amazon.
The book, and the prospect of a retired pope trying to influence a reigning one, created the scenario that canon lawyers and theologians had warned of in 2013, when Benedict decided to retain the white cassock of the papacy in retirement as ''Emeritus Pope.'' The scandal died down after Benedict removed himself as a co-author and Francis fired Gaenswein from his papal household job.
But the bad blood didn't end there. Just days after Benedict's 2023 funeral, Gaenswein published a tell-all memoir that was highly critical of Francis. He was exiled from the Vatican by Francis and, after a time without a job in his native Germany, was made an ambassador.