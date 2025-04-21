Pope Francis was a source of controversy and spiritual guidance in his Argentine homeland

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The faithful in Pope Francis' hometown lit candles in the church where he found God as a teenager, packed the cathedral where he spoke as archbishop and prayed Monday in the neighborhoods where he earned fame as the ''slum bishop."
For millions of Argentines, Francis — who died Monday at 88 — was a source of controversy and a spiritual north star whose remarkable life traced their country's turbulent history.
Conservative detractors criticized the only Latin American pope's support for social justice as an affinity for leftist leaders.
They pointed to his warm meetings with former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a highly divisive left-leaning populist figure whose policies many Argentines blame for the nation's economic ruin. They compared their enthusiastic encounters to his curt meeting with center-right former President Mauricio Macri, captured in an unusually stern-faced photo in 2016.
''Like every Argentine, I think he was a rebel,'' said 23-year-old Catalina Favaro, who had come to pay her respects. ''He may have been contradictory, but that was nice, too.''
Kirchner on Monday paid tribute to her bond with Francis, saying he was ''the face of a more humane church'' and recalling their shared love of a prominent Argentine novel that lionized the country's populist left-leaning Peronist movement and its efforts to upend class structure in the 1940s and 50s.
Macri called Francis ''a stern politician'' but overall ''a good pastor'' whose name deserves ''admiration and respect.''
Dedication to the needy